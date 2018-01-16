Los Angeles, Jan 16 (PTI) Rapper Jay-Z's company S Carter Enterprises has filed documents to trademark the Jaybo character from his music video "The Story of O J".

The 48-year-old rapper's company has made the move with the intention of putting the animated character on merchandise such as T-shirts and hats, as well as mugs and cocktail shakers, according to TMZ.

The song, which is up for three Grammy Awards this year, talks about racism and stereotypes.

"'The Story of OJ' is really a song about we as a culture, having a plan, how we're gonna push this forward. We all make money, and then we all lose money, as artistes especially.

"But how, when you have some type of success, to transform that into something bigger," Jay-Z said. PTI SHD RDS .

