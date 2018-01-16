New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Jeera prices fell Rs 105 to Rs 16,820 per quintal in futures trade today as speculators engaged in trimming positions to book profits at prevailing levels amid muted domestic and exports demand.

Moreover, higher acreage in Gujarat also weighed on the rates.

In futures trading at the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for far-month March fell Rs 105, or 0.62 per cent, to Rs 16,820 per quintal with an open interest of 8,844 lots.

Similarly, the spice for delivery in the current month moved down by Rs 70, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 21,490 per quintal in 5,115 lots.

Analysts said besides profit-booking by speculators at existing levels, fall in demand at the spot market against adequate stocks position, kept pressure on jeera prices at futures trade. PTI DP SUN ADI BAL .

