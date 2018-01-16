land Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government stoday said efforts are being made to vacate over 140 hectares of horticulture land which is under the occupation of the defence establishment in the state.

"Efforts are being made to identify the alternate land for accommodating the security forces suitably in order to vacate the horticulture land from the occupation of defence establishment," Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said in a written reply in the state Assembly here.

Replying to a question by Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, Mufti, who is minister-in-charge (Home), said a total of 2887.17 kanals (144.35 hectares) of horticulture land is under the occupation of defence establishment in the state.

She said over 12.38 crore is being paid as rent annually to the owners of the private land under the occupation of the defence establishment in the Kashmir division.

In pursuance to Jammu and Kashmir requisitioning and acquisition of the Immovable Property Act, the chief minister said the rentals are being revised after every five years in respect of the land under the occupation of defence forces, in consultation with the Ministry of Defence.

Mufti said while over 18,846 hectares of land are under the occupation of the security forces including 18,025 hectares under the Army in the Kashmir division, a total of 17,734 hectares of land are under the use of security forces, including 16,364 hectares in the Jammu division.

It includes state land, acquired land, requisitioned land, land on hiring basis, leased land and private land under unauthorised occupation of the Army and other forces in the state, the chief minister said.

She said over 678 hectares of land are under the occupation of the forces for which they are providing rent annually.

This includes 518 hectares in Kashmir and 160.4 in the Jammu division. PTI TAS AB KJ .

