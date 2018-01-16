Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council Haji Anayat Ali today announced formation of a House Committee to enquire into the alleged lapses in setting up of e-studio and mega seed unit at the Sher-e- Kashmir University of Science and Technology (SKUAST) here.

The chairman made the announcement while intervening during a reply by Agriculture Minister Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura to a question.

While replying to the question, Hanjura informed the house that the university has constituted a committee to ascertain the reason for non-functioning of e-kiosks.

After the submission of fact finding report by the committee, the university will proceed against the delinquent officers if any, he added.

He further said that on the recommendation of another committee constituted to enquire into the lapses in the mega seed project, penalty of premature retirement on proportionate pension was imposed on ex-Director Research N A Sudhan.

The minister said final award of 3594 kanals and 9 marlas was issued by Collector Land Acquisition, Jammu to SKUAST-J for Rs 21.64 crore for land at Rakh Chatha, Shahzadpur, Gujran and Chatha.

He said the state government released Rs 18.77 crore in favour of the university for land acquisition of which Rs 17.60 crore was placed at the disposal of Collector Land Acquisition, Jammu and balance amount of Rs 1.17 crore remitted to Agriculture Production Department for keeping under Civil Deposit.

Giving details, the minister said that an amount of Rs 7,15,80,569 has been disbursed to 238 families as per record furnished by Revenue Department.

The remaining funds are lying with the Collector Land Acquisition, Jammu and land compensation has been paid to 238 families and 37 families are left as per the record of the Revenue Department, he added.

He said the government is considering a proposal for providing employment to those whose land was acquired by the university. PTI AB ABM .

