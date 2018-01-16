Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) Students of Jadavpur University continued with their sit-in for the second day today in the university campus to protest against provisions of a state government bill that effectively dissolves the student unions.

The agitating students demanded formation of a committee with all stakeholders, including majority of student representatives, to enter into a dialogue with the government for immediate revocation of the bill, which had been passed in the West Bengal Assembly last year.

Asked about the students' demand, Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das said "I have sent a draft endorsing the unanimous decision of the Executive Council regarding the demands of students to the union representatives and they will communucate to us about their response after their General Body meeting late tonight." An AFSU leader said the VC in his draft did not categorically say the committee will be formed at the earliest and promised to convene a second meeting with the unions tomorrow to discuss the issue and air the students' misgivings about the proposed students council superceding the union.

A meeting will take place between the student unions and the EC tomorrow where the constitution of the proposed committee will be discussed, AFSU leader Somasree Chowdhury said.

"We will continue our sit-in till we get concrete assurances about formation of the Committee having 60 per cent student representatives and expeditious holding of the meeting with state government before January 31 to issue fresh notification which will stop making the democratically elected students union defunct after that deadline," Somasree Choudhury of AFSU told PTI.

"The university will always take the students in confidence and never oppose any democratic movement, but we have nothing to do with the bill. We have already communicated the sentiments of students to the Higher Education Department," Das had said yesterday before the sit-in began.

The provision in the West Bengal Universities and Colleges (Administration and Regulation) Bill 2017, against which the students are protesting, will enable the state government to prescribe rules and procedures for conducting students bodies or unions' elections.

It was passed in the state Assembly in February 2017.

In August, agitating students had gheraoed the VC and other EC members on the same issue for over 30 hours. PTI SUS JM .

