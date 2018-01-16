(Eds: Updates with police custody detail) Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) The owner of the Mojo's Bistro pub, Yug Tulli, who had been evading arrest in the Kamala Mills Compound fire case that claimed 14 lives last month, today surrendered before the Mumbai Police, officials said.

Tulli was placed under arrest after he surrendered.

"We have arrested Yug Tulli, after he surrendered himself before police today morning at the N M Joshi Marg Police Station," S Jaykumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) told PTI.

With Tulli's arrest, all the owners of the Mojo's Bistro and '1 Above', another pub located in the same compound, the scene of a massive blaze on December 29, have been arrested, another official said.

Tulli was produced before a court in Central Mumbai's Bhoiwada which remanded him in five-day police custody, he said.

On Sunday, Tulli was spotted at the Hyderabad Airport with his wife but disappeared before the police could arrest him.

Tulli, a Nagpur-based businessman, and his partner Yug Pathak, the son of former Pune Police Commissioner K K Pathak, were booked under the IPC section related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The action was taken on a Mumbai fire brigade's report which said the blaze possibly started at Mojo's Bistro due to the embers flying from a hookah, and spread to '1Above', he said.

Initially an offence of unintentional but illegal killing was registered against the three owners of the '1 Above' pub, managers, and staff, he said. PTI DC AVI CHT RSY SK .

