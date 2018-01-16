Bengaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig today confirmed that his son has received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate and said he was a law abiding citizen and will respond to it.

"Yesterday when the media reports came, we had not got the notice yet," Baig told reporters here.

Last evening, his son got the notice, he said.

"We are talking to auditor, we will respond to it," Baig said.

The Urban Development minister said, "I will follow the law of the land, we don't violate law....we will answer it." The ED had yesterday issued notice to Baig's son Ruman Baig in a case of alleged violation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

It is alleged that Ruman Enterprises Pvt Ltd, which is involved in providing business services had received unaccounted-for funds from an UAE based firm.

Stating that he had received notice two years ago also, Baig said as there was no elections then, it was not reported in the media.

Assembly polls are scheduled in Karnataka early this year.

Baig is also said to be one of the directors in the family run firm, of which Rehman Roshan Baig, Ruman Roshan Baig and Sabiha Fathima serve as other directors. PTI KSU RA BN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.