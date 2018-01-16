New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Kia Motors India (KMI) today announced appointment of former Maruti Suzuki India executive Manohar Bhat as its Head of Marketing & Sales.

The company, which plans to launch its vehicles in the Indian market next year, also said Yong S Kim has been appointed as executive director with immediate effect.

"They will be a part of the core senior management team at KMI and will be instrumental in setting up the India operations for marketing and sales," the company said in a statement.

Bhat, who has over 25 years of experience, will be responsible for marketing, sales and aftersales service operations, it added.

On the other hand, Kim, who brings over 30 years of global experience, will be responsible for overseeing sales function, mid-to-long-term strategic plans of KMI, and coordination with Kia Motors Corporation head office in South Korea, the statement said.

Commenting on the appointments, KMI MD & CEO Kookhyun Shim said these were the next steps in forming "an experienced top management team who will realise KMI's vision and the big plans we have for India". PTI RKL ANU .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.