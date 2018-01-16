London, Jan 16 (PTI) Pop star Lady Gaga's application for a new range of wine, named after her aunt Joanne, has reportedly been suspended.

The 31-year-old singer's representatives were recently said to have filed the documents for the rights to white and red wines, Joanne Trattoria Vino Blanco and Joanne Trattoria Vino Rossa, named after the "Born This Way" hitmaker's late aunt, reported The Blast But it has been said that another company already owns the rights to Trattoria.

According to the publication, the United States Patent and Trademark Office have suspended Gaga's application because they believe it would cause confusion in the marketplace if she released a range of beverages with the same name. PTI SHD RDS .

