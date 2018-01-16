government should resign: Hooda Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) Describing the law and order situation as "worrisome" in Haryana, the opposition Congress today demanded resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar led- government for its alleged failure in controlling things.

With a number of rape incidents being reported from different parts of the state over the past few days, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the party legislators will meet here tomorrow to discuss the burning issue and "rising crime graph" of the state .

"The law and order situation in Haryana is worrisome.

Four to five incidents of rape being reported within a span of just 48 hours is shocking. The crime graph has been going up during the past three years of Khattar government rule," Hooda said.

He said a party delegation will be meeting the state governor tomorrow to apprise him about the present situation.

According to Hooda, Haryana witnessed major incidents of violence and lost several lives under the present BJP dispensation.

"First it was the (self-styled godman) Rampal issue in November 2014, then (Jat) reservation issue in 2016 and the Dera issue in 2017. Besides, incidents of crime have become order of the day.

"We demand that this government should resign on moral grounds and if it fails to do so, the governor should dismiss it," Hooda told reporters.

Notably, among the latest incidents of crime against women, two minor Dalit girls were allegedly raped and killed in separate incidents, barely a month after a similar case involving a six-year-old girl shook the state.

Hooda said under the Congress rule, Haryana used to be ahead in most of the spheres including investment, per capita income and sports, "but now it has fallen behind on many fronts".

"Despite the tall promises which the BJP had made to people of Haryana before the polls, during the last three years it failed to take a single decision to give relief to the common people," he claimed.

"What they did is only event management in the last three years," he alleged.

Meanwhile, without naming his bete noire Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar, Hooda took a veiled dig at the 'manthan shivirs' (brainstorming sessions) being organised at various places in the state, beginning January 15, by the former.

"It is not the time for manthans now, it is time to hit the roads and force this government to go," Hooda, who himself is planning to take out a Rath Yatra next month, said when asked to comment on the 'shivirs' of Tanwar.

Hooda said he had already completed outreach programme by holding "Dalit" and "Kisan" Panchayats, traders Sammelans and now as the elections would be held next year, it was time to hit the roads.

"This is the time to take the fight to streets and oust this anti-people government," he said.

While assembly polls in Haryana are due in the later half of next year, Hooda said: "Congress is ready even if the polls are held with the next Lok Sabha elections". PTI SUN MG .

