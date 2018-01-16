Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has directed all the civic bodies in the state to use energy efficient LED bulbs for street lighting.

According to a Government Resolution issued by the Urban Development Department (UDD) recently, civic bodies have been banned from raising capital expenditure for installation of LED lights by devising novel schemes or any other schemes, other than their budget allocations.

The government, citing its Energy Conservation policy of June 2017, stated that the henceforth all civic bodies in the state will have to install LED lights for street lighting through Central Government owned subsidiary Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL's) Escrow account.

"If civic bodies have allocated funds through other schemes till the order on January 12 this year, they should not spend the allocations. The civic bodies will have to submit revised estimates of such works to the government for approval," it stated.

There are a total of 28,691 civic bodies in the state, which includes 27 municipal corporations and 235 municipal councils. PTI MM NRB .

