London, Jan 16 (PTI) Singer Liam Gallagher has revealed that he still does drugs whenever he gets some time off from his schedule.

The 45-year-old singer, who has sons Lennon, 18, and Gene, 16, and daughters Molly, 20, and Gemma, said he cannot advise his children against taking such substances as he himself does so, Contactmusic reported.

"I ain't got a leg to stand on. I do drugs. So when they come and do drugs I can't say, 'don't do drugs'.

"With girls and kids and women and divorces and all that and getting into scraps and not speaking to your brother, when I turn around to my two boys, I go, 'You two, stop arguing and get on with each other,' they turn around and go, 'Oh off, look how you speak to your brother.' "So I haven't got a leg to stand on. But later on in life, they can come to me because I've done pretty much...

I've done quite a few a things," Gallagher said.

The singer said he does not take as much drugs as he wants to because he needs to take care of his voice.

"Not as much as I'd like to, no. Because I've gotta do this singing now so it takes its toll on the voice and that.

But when I get a bit of downtime, I'm gonna go in hard," he said. PTI SHD RDS .

