Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) Ludhiana police today ordered that no person would cover their face while driving or walking in the city limits.

In a press release, Ludhiana Police Commissioner R N Dhoke issued various prohibitory orders keeping in view the law and order situation.

Dhoke said that anti-social elements usually covered their faces while committing crimes to avoid being identified.

He, however, added that those having any kind of allergy or illness will be exempted from covering their faces.

The city police chief also banned unauthorised use of stickers or logos related to the 'police', 'Army', 'VIP', or those which said 'On Government Duty' etc.

He also issued orders for the shopkeepers to keep a record of buyers of Army print clothes and uniforms under Section 144 of the CrPC.

The city police chief said it has been found that shopkeepers do not keep a record of the sale of Army print clothes and uniforms.

Offenders can disturb law and order situation or commit a crime in the city by wearing Army, paramilitary uniforms, he added.

The police commissioner ordered the shopkeepers to ask for a photograph, identification proof and mobile numbers of the buyers. The shopkeepers will have to submit the record of sale to police stations concerned, he said.

He said these orders will last over the next two months.

Further, the Police Commissioner also prohibited the shopkeepers to encroach the area outside their shops. PTI CHS ADS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.