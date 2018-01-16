Jamshedpur, Jan 16 (PTI) Five toilets sponsored by Olympic bronze medalist and Rajya Sabha MP M C Mary Kom has been constructed at Golmuri police line here.

The East Singhbhum district unit of Jharkhand Police Association had approached Mary Kom for help to construct toilets about four months ago, said the secretary of the association, Santosh Mahato.

The Rajya Sabha MP agreed to sponsor five toilets in the police line in Golmuri here, he said.

The construction of the toilets have already been completed and people are using it since yesterday, Mahato said. PTI BS RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.