Jaipur, Jan 16 (PTI) The minimum temperature dropped by a few degrees at most places in Rajasthan due to easterly winds where Fatehpur Shekhawati in Sikar district was recorded the coldest place registering a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Normal life was out of gear in the Shekhawati region due to a drop in the minimum temperature, a Meteorological Department official said.

According to the MeT department, cold wave conditions prevailed in Churu, Sriganganagar and Sikar.

Sikar freezed at 0 degrees Celsius, Churu recorded 1.8 degrees Celsius followed by 3 degrees Celsius in Mount Abu, 4.4 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 5 degrees Celsius in Alwar 7.5 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, 8.7 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur, 9 degrees Celsius each in Ajmer, Bundi and Kota, 10.5 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 11.4 degrees Celsius in Barmer.

The maximum temperature was recorded in between 23.4 degrees Celsius and 31.6 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The MeT department has forecast dry weather and cold wave conditions in Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu in the next 24 hours. PTI AG KJ .

