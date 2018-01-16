Indore, Jan 16 (PTI) As many as 259 child labourers were rescued in the last three years in Madhya Pradesh, a senior official said today.

In this fiscal by November, 84 child labourers were rescued. In the previous financial year 93 child labourers and in 2015-16 and 82 child labourers were set free in Madhya Pradesh, state labour commissioner Shobhit Jain said.

The child labourers, who were rescued, included the ones brought from the other states, the commissioner added.

