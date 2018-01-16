Kochi, Jan 16 (PTI) A 32-year-old man, accused in the murder of a teenaged girl in 2014, was found hanging near his house in Udayamperoor in this district, two days prior to the commencement of trial in the case, police said today.

The body of Binuraj was found hanging at an abandoned house in his neighbourhood last night, they added.

Police said it was a suspected case of suicide.

The death comes as the trial of the murder case in which he is the lone accused was set to commence in a court here tomorrow.

He had allegedly hacked the 17-year-old girl to death on December 18, 2014.

Both were allegedly in love.

Binuraj, who was later allegedly spurned by the girl, killed her on suspicion that she had started seeing someone else, police said.

The incident comes some days after a man allegedly made a suicide bid by consuming a poisonous fruit following his conviction by a court in Kochi in connection with the killing of a LKG student in 2013. PTI TGB SS .

