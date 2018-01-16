New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Leading agri-commodity bourse NCDEX today clarified that it has sought permission from markets regulator Sebi to launch futures trading in nickel and aluminium.

On January 14, NCDEX had launched its first options trading in agri-commodity 'guarseed'.

The exchange's top official had told PTI that it has also sought permission from Sebi to launch options trading in nickel and aluminium.

However in a statement today, NCDEX said: "The Exchange would like to clarify on the miscommunication regarding this news. The Exchange seeks a nod to launch futures contracts in both of the above mention products and not options contracts." PTI LUX ABM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.