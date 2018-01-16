Los Angeles, Jan 16 (PTI) Dramatic new footage has emerged, recording the moment a speeding car with two occupants catapults off a center median and shoots into the side of a second-storey dentist's office in California.

The unusual crash, which left one half of the vehicle hanging out of the building, occurred early on Sunday morning in Santa Ana, a city 56km south of Los Angeles.

Pictures of the car stuck in the building quickly went viral.

The video released from the dashcam of an Orange County Transportation Authority bus shows the white Nissan Altima fly into the air at a 45-degree angle just across the path of the oncoming bus, abc7.com reported.

The crash occurred after the car, which had apparently been speeding down French Street, hit the center median and launched into the air, smashing into a dental office at 319 E.

17th St.

The car's two occupants both suffered only minor injuries, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The car caught fire after it crashed into the building.

Firefighters put out the fire and was able to rescue a passenger who was stuck in the vehicle.

The driver of the car told police that he had taken LSD, according to Santa Ana police corporal Anthony Bertagna, but officers are still awaiting results of toxicology tests to determine whether any arrests will be made or charges filed, ktla.com reported.

The driver's identity has not been released.

In the video, the bus is close enough to the car's flight path that it drives through the cloud of dirt and debris kicked up in the car's wake.

The car became lodged in a second storey dental office.

Diego Sartori, who was staying at a motel near the scene, said it felt like a Hollywood movie set.

Sartori said the driver's face was covered in blood as he dangled from a beam before being rescued by first responders.

Another witness Trevor Nunes said he ran outside his motel room after hearing the crash.

He saw the driver climb out and briefly hang from the side of the vehicle before falling to the ground.

At one point, he said, as police were arriving it looked as if the vehicle might fall down on top of the driver.

"He fell, then the car started rocking," Nunes said.

One passenger in the vehicle was able to free himself while another remained trapped inside and had to be freed by first responders. PTI AKJ AKJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.