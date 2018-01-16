Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam today demanded a probe into VHP leader Pravin Togadia's allegation that there was a plot to kill him.

Nirupam said though his party has ideological differences with Togadia, it sympathises with him on humanitarian grounds.

Togadia, who briefly went missing yesterday, today charged that "some people" were trying to stifle his voice and that he was not allowed to speak on issues like Ram Temple, farmers and cow slaughter.

A tearful Togadia, 62, said that he went into hiding as he feared police will kill him in an encounter.

Reacting to his charge, Nirupam told reporters that, "We have ideological differences with Togadia. But on humanitarian grounds, we sympathise with him when he says there is a plot to kill him." The Congress leader said for the last 30 to 40 years, Togadia has been saying that Hindutva is in danger.

"Now his life is in danger. What can be the reason? How can a person with Z Plus security go missing for 12 hours and be found in an unconscious state in a park?" he asked.

Demanding a probe into who wanted to kill Togadia, the former Lok Sabha member said, "It is a matter of concern." Togadia, who went missing yesterday after the Rajasthan Police came to arrest him in a ten-year old case and was later found admitted to a hospital in unconscious state, claimed that attempts were being made to silence him for raising the voice of the Hindu community.

The VHP leader said he will surrender before court in Rajasthan after he is discharged from hospital. PTI MR GK .

