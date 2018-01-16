Patna, Jan 16 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today called on Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at Bodh Gaya, where he has been staying put for the past fortnight, and sought blessings for the welfare of the state.

After visiting a village in Tekari block of Gaya district as part of his Vikas Samiksha Yatra, the Chief Minister flew to Bodh Gaya, the place where the Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment about 2,500 years ago, according to an official release issued here.

The Dalai Lama welcomed Kumar by presenting him with a shawl and a memento after which the Chief Minister spent nearly an hour with the renowned spiritual guru partaking of the latter's words of wisdom.

This was the second meeting between Kumar and the Dalai Lama since the latter's arrival in Bodh Gaya on January 01 last. Earlier, the Chief Minister had called on the Nobel Peace Prize winner on January 08. PTI NAC SNS .

