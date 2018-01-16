Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Oddbal Motion Pictures, founded by filmmaker Nitin Upadhyaya, has received Rs 250 crore investment from the Jaipur-based Chanda Group, which will be used to make feature films and original digital video content.

The deal will help the production house develop feature films, long form and short form content across genres, and over time, a platform of their own, Chanda Group managing director Rahul Chanda said in a statement.

Upadhyaya said while films will remain our key focus area, we now also plan to expand in the digital domain and venturing into the Southern film industry.

Upadhyaya's company has produced Behen Hogi Teri starring Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Hasan in 2017 and has a great line up of films in 2018. This year they would be producing seven films including the Emraan Hashmi starrer Captain Nawab.

Chanda Group into infrastructure, international hospitality and exports.

********** BoI-Axa Mutual Fund launches new midcap fund BoI-Axa Mutual Fund, promoted by Bank of India and Axa Investment Managers, has announced the launch of a midcap tax fund - series 1, a 10-year close-ended equity linked savings scheme that combines the return potential of midcap stocks and the benefits of tax savings.

The new fund, which will close on February 9, seeks to generate capital appreciation over a decade by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities of midcap companies along with income tax benefit.

The fund will be benchmarked with the Nifty Midcap 100 Index.

********** Tata Projects ink pact with Israel-based Watergen Hyderabad: Tata Projects has signed an agreement with Israel-based Watergen to deepen business ties and help solve India's drinking water challenge, by providing safe, clean and cost-efficient drinking water across the country. The MoU was signed in the Capital yesterday.

According to a statement from Tata Projects, the agreement aims to create a mutual entity in India, to manage local operations and manufacture Watergen units in the country. GDK BEN BEN .

