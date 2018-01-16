Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (PTI) Odisha government today approved five investment proposals worth Rs 328 crore, which will create employment opportunities for 1674 people.

The governmentÂ’s nod to the projects was accorded at the 76th meeting of State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) held under the chairmanship of chief secretary A P Padhi.

The SLSWCA accorded approval to set up a manufacturing unit with a capacity to produce 35,000 tonnes per annum aluminium alloy conductors as well as alloy wires and rods at Angul Aluminium park.

With an investment of Rs 75 crore, the project will help create direct and indirect employment for 425 people, officials said.

Another downstream project for setting up a manufacturing plant to produce 33,500 tonnes per annum aluminium and alloy downstream products at Angul Aluminium Park, also received SLSWCAÂ’s nod. The project entails an investment of Rs 56.87 crore and would provide employment to 250 people.

In a bid to support downstream players setting up units in Angul Aluminium Park, the state government is giving a discount of Rs 10 lakh per acre towards land cost, while NALCO is offering a price discount of Rs 4,000 per tonne on aluminium ingots and Rs 5, 000 per tonne on molten metal. Such initiatives are making the business eco-system in Angul Aluminium Park more lucrative for the investors.

A proposal to set up a poultry processing plant at Khurda industrial area and a poultry pellet feed plant at Sea Food Park, Deras, was also approved by the SLSWCA.

Another pellet feed plant proposed to be set up at Bhadrak by the same firm was also given clearance with a cumulative investment of Rs 50.27 crore. The three units, together, would provide employment to 486 people.

SLSWCA also cleared a proposal to set up 30,000 tonne per annum vegetable oil manufacturing unit at Khurda industrial area. The project entails an investment of Rs 91.45 crore and will create employment for 384 people.

During the 76th meeting of the SLSWCA, a proposal related to setting up a four-star hotel at Cuttack with an investment of Rs 54.50 crore was also given nod. The proposed project will create an employment opportunity for 129 people.

Odisha government has recently launched a single window portal called Â‘GO SWIFTÂ’ which provides more than 35 necessary approvals from various government departments within 30 days.

The portal also assists the investors throughout the life cycle of their projects, officials said. PTI AAM RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.