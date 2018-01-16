Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (PTI) Odisha government has set a target to supply piped water to all the gram panchayat (GP) headquarters of the state by March 2019.

The decision in this regard was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here yesterday.

An official release said that at least 5586 out of 6801 panchayat headquarters in the state have been provided with piped water supply.

Similarly, 15,265 habitations having partial pipe water supply, will be covered fully by May 2018.

The state government has decided to provide potable drinking water in areas having high fluoride and saline content in water by March 2018 on temporary basis while piped water supply projects in these areas will be completed in the next two years, the release said. PTI AAM NN .

