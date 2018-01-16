Hyderabad, Jan 16 (PTI) The Oilseeds market remained closed today on account of "Sankranti festival".

The market will reopens tomorrow (January 17) as usaal, a market spokesman said here.

Earlier, the Oilseeds market declared three days holidays from January 14-16, in view of 'Sankranti festival'.

