OILSEEDS MARKET REMAINS CLOSE TODAY
By PTI | Published: 16th January 2018 11:52 AM |
Hyderabad, Jan 16 (PTI) The Oilseeds market remained closed today on account of "Sankranti festival".
The market will reopens tomorrow (January 17) as usaal, a market spokesman said here.
Earlier, the Oilseeds market declared three days holidays from January 14-16, in view of 'Sankranti festival'.
