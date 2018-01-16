New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) In a joint raid with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Uttar Pradesh Police is learnt to have unearthed old currency notes estimated to be worth Rs 80 crore in Kanpur.

"Kanpur police has unearthed huge amount of old currency notes from a locked house. Negotiators who promised to get it exchanged were also arrested. As per the estimate, the seized currency is expected to be in the range of Rs 80 crore," a police officer told PTI.

The officer said a team from the Reserve Bank of India and Income Tax department would shortly give the exact amount of the seized currency.

The police also refused to divulge the names of the arrested.

"We are looking if there was any involvement of government officers," police sources said.

Another officer said the raid was conducted in Seesamau pocket of Kanpur and some people were detained from a hotel in Swaroop Nagar pocket.

Inspector General (Kanpur Range) Alok Singh is monitoring the case. PTI CORR PRS SRY .

