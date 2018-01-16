Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) The opposition National Conference and Congress today boycotted the proceedings of the Legislative Council in protest against the marshalling out of NC legislator Sajjad Ahmed Kitchloo from the House.

NC and Congress members, led by Kitchloo and Congress MLC Ghulam Nabi Monga, sat on the stairs at the entrance of the Legislative Complex on dharna and resorted to anti-government and anti-chairman slogans.

Holding protests, they boycotted the proceedings of the House and demanded an apology from the chairman.

"We have boycotted the House and are sitting on dharna.

If they want that we should come back, the chairman should apologise for Marshalling out Kitchloo who was seeking a reply. This should have not done," Monga told reporters here.

During the Question Hour in the Upper House yesterday, Kitchloo asked a supplementary question about halting of the construction of few power projects in Kishtwar district when Minister of State Asiea Naqash was replying to his question.

Naqash said that due to poor performance of contractor commissioned schedule is bound to be delayed of 48 MW Kalnai hydro electric project.

Unsatisfied by the reply, Kitchloo walked into the Well of the House, protesting the delay.

On this, Chairman Legislative Council Haji Anayat Ali directed marshals to take him out. PTI AB KJ .

