business summits (Eds: With more inputs and details) Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) The opposition Congress, BJP and CPI(M) today demanded that the West Bengal government should come out with a "white paper" about the number of proposals that has actually fructified from the large number of proposals that it has received in last business summits.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and Congress leader Abdul Mannan termed the West Bengal governmentÂ’s initiative to attract investments by organising business summit every year as a "complete waste of public money".

"The state government has never given a complete report on how many proposals have fructified from the previous business summit. Every year the state government tries to fool every one in the name of business summits," state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said.

He said if the state had managed to fructify even 50 per cent of the proposals there wouldn't have been so much unemployment in the state.

He alleged the state government's unrealistic and stubborn attitude is the main roadblock in the path of industrialisation in the state.

Mannan said these business summits are nothing but "farce to fool the masses of the state".

Stating that industrialisation cannot take place by only by inviting industrialists, Chowdhury said the government should clearly state its policies and position on governance and work culture.

Chowdhury's comment comes in the backdrop of the ongoing two day Bengal Global Business Summit in the city.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today made a fervent appeal to global investors community to make investments in the state and claimed that Bengal is the new investment destination now.

Senior CPI(M) leader and Left Front legislative party leader Sujan Chakraborty demanded that the state government should immediately publish a "white paper" on the how proposals have actually fructified in the state.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said these business summits are nothing but "attempts to fool the masses" and derive political dividends out it.

The Trinamool Congress said the people of the state knows the truth and those who are spreading canards against the government will get befitting reply from the masses. PTI PNT RG .

