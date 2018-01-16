Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (PTI) Odisha minister Ramesh Chandra Majhi today said Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram's statement in the Rajya Sabha on the controversial Polavaram project was not based on facts.

"While relying to a question by MP D Raja in Rajya Sabha on January 4, 2018, you had said that no Scheduled Tribe person in Odisha will be affected by the Polavaram project," Majhi, the state ST, SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Minister wrote in a letter to Oram.

He said Oram's statement was "unfortunately" not based on facts. I "I would like to remind you that the project by Andhra Pradesh Government has flouted several norms for which 6,818 people of Odisha, including 5,916 belonging to ST, will get affected.

"Besides, 7,656 hectares of cultivable land and 25 human habitats, including 10 small habitats and 15 revenue villages, will be affected," Mahji said in the letter yesterday. PTI AAM RBT .

