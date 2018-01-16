Mangaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) More than 800 truck loads of sand, a dredging machine and several trucks were impounded in surprise raids conducted in coastal areas by the district officials during the last two days.

Five sand extraction units located near Maravoor vented dam in Mangaluru taluk were detected and sealed.

Cases were registered against six persons and 40 boats seized, an official release here said.

The raids by officials led by Dakshina Kannada District Deputy Commissioner of Police Sasikanth Senthil, were launched on January 13 following a tip-off that illegal docks were built at some spots within the limits of Coastal Regulatory Zone.

The raids were completed last evening, it said.

A squad comprising tahsildar, assistant commissioner, national highway authority officials and senior geologists conducted the raids at several places including Moodushedde, Padushedde, Manjalpade and Jappinamogaru, the release added. PTI MVG RA ROH .

