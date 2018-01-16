By M Zulqernain Lahore, Jan 16 (PTI) Pakistan's law enforcement agencies have foiled an attack on a security check point in Lahore and arrested two Jamaat-ul-Ahrar terrorists, officials said today.

On a tip off provided by an intelligence agency, the Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab Police raided a house in densely populated Harbanspura area and arrested Jamaat-ul- Ahrar's Lahore chapter activists - Amjad Khan and Daood Khan.

According to a spokesperson of CTD, both suspects had planned to target a security check post in Lahore.

Some hand grenades, small-scale arms and guns have been recovered from the suspects.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar spokesperson Asad Mansoor yesterday surrendered along with two associates in Dera Ismail Khan.

The JuA, based in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, has been involved in a series of terror attacks inside Pakistan.

Pakistan had banned the organisation in 2016.

The group has been involved in more than 100 terrorist attacks on Pakistani soil.

JuA chief Omar Khalid Khorasani was reportedly killed in a drone attack in Afghanistan in October last year. PTI MZ ZH .

