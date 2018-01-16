Colombo, Jan 16 (PTI) Pakistan's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is in Sri Lanka on a three-day visit to boost military-to-military relations and meet the country's top leadership.

Bajwa arrived here yesterday at the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake.

He is expected to pay courtesy calls on President Maithripala Sirisena, the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, State Minister of Defence, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff and Commanders of the Navy and Air Force, the Army said.

During his stay in Sri Lanka, General Bajwa will hold discussions on matters of professional interests with his counterpart Senanayake, the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo said. PTI CORR AMS AKJ AMS .

