London, Jan 16 (PTI) Singer-songwriter Paloma Faith has slammed the Brit Awards for the lack of female representation as performing artistes on the awards night.

As of now, Dua Lipa is the only female artiste to perform at the music awards ceremony, which is to be held on February 21.

According to Contactmusic, Faith said, "They keep telling us women are having a great year, but it looks like all men performing at the BRITs, except for one woman." The "Just be" singer will battle it out with Kate Tempest, Jessie Ware, Laura Marling and Lipa in the Best Female Solo Artist category.

Faith bagged the trophy in 2015. PTI SHD RDS .

