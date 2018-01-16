New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Union minister and LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan today appointed his nephew Prince Raj as the chief of the party's student wing.

Raj is son of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Ram Chandra Paswan, who is the younger brother of the Union minister.

"Prince Raj has been appointed as the president of the student wing of the LJP," a statement from the party said.

Raj had also contested the Bihar Assembly polls in 2015 but lost. PTI KR ASK ASK .

