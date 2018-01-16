Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (PTI) Phulbani in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in Odisha at 4.5 degree Celsius while cold wave condition prevailed in some parts of the state with severe cold wave condition at some isolated places.

As many as nine places in the state have recorded minimum temperature of below 10 degree Celsius, the Met department said.

The highest maximum temperature of 32.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Malkangiri and the lowest minimum temperature of 4.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha, it said.

Phulbani (4.5) was followed by Sundergarh (6.4), Jharsuguda (7.8), Angul and Hirakud (8.6) each, Daringbadi (9), Keonjhar (9.1), Sambalpur (9.6) and Sonepur (9.8).

The state capital of Bhubaneswar recorded 12.8 degree Celsius against yesterday's 11.2 degree while at Cuttack it was 12 degree Celsius.

The IMD said cold wave condition prevailed over some parts of Odisha with severe cold wave condition at isolated pocket of north interior parts of the state.

The IMD forecast said the cold wave in interior parts of the state will last till January 21. PTI AAM RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.