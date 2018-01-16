Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) R Madhavan has been in the film industry for over two decades and the actor says the fact that he still gets to play a lead in the movies is the "biggest award" for him.

The 47-year-old actor, who started off as a TV actor with hit shows such as "Sea Hawks" and "Ghar Jamai", said he is proud of his achievements.

"They all give titles to actors in the South. They also wanted to give me a title which meant 'King of Smiles', but I said no. And they got offended.

"My biggest award is after 20 years, I am still playing the main lead, so that's great. It's an award that very few people can claim," Madhavan told reporters here at the launch of his upcoming web series "Breathe".

The actor said initially he was not keen on doing a web series as he was busy with films, but the concept of "Breathe" made him change his mind.

"The reason, I take time to do a project is because I need to get really excited. 'Breathe' is one of the exciting projects I have recently heard. It was coinciding with the dates of 'Vikram Vedha' but I did it. This web series is the best piece of work I have done in my career," he said.

The show is about two desperate, driven men Â— played by Madhavan and Amit Sadh - who engage in the cat-and- mouse game to save the one they love.

Directed by Mayank Sharma, the series will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 26. PTI KKP NRB RDS .

