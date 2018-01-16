Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Mumbai police today said that it had denied permission to some Muslim groups to hold a protest gathering at Azad Maidan against visiting Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Police today denied permission to some Muslim groups to hold a protest meet against the PM of Israel at Azad Maidan," a senior police official said.

Netanyahu, who is one a six-day tour to the country, will be in Mumbai on Thursday and is scheduled to visit Nariman House, a Jewish center that was one of the targets of the November 26, 2008 terror strikes in the city.

Netanyahu will be accompanied by 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg who lost his parents in the attack. PTI AVI BNM .

