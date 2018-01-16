Hajipur, Jan 16 (PTI) Police today seized 580 cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 45 lakh from a truck and arrested its driver in Vaishali district of Bihar, which is a dry state.

Acting on a tip off, a police team stopped the truck at Jangli math in Bhagwanpur Ratti village under Vaishali police station and seized 48,000 litres of foreign liquor kept in bottles packed in 580 cartons, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said.

The police team raided the place when liquor cartons were being loaded into a pick up van from the truck, SP said adding that the market value of the seized cartons is estimated to be around Rs 45 lakh.

The police have seized the truck and the pick up van, he said adding that the truck driver identified as Prabhu Kumar, who hailed from Haryana, has been arrested in this connection while others managed to escape from the spot.

The liquor cartons were brought from Haryana, SP said.

The Nitish Kumar government had in 2016 enacted a stringent anti-liquor law banning manufacture, bottling, distribution, transportation, accumulation, possession, purchase, sale or consumption of liquor in Bihar. PTI CORR AR SNS .

