bizman New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Delhi High Court today granted bail to a businessman, who was in custody of the Enforcement Directorate since June 2017 in connection with a post-demonetisation money laundering case.

Justice Mukta Gupta also held the custody of accused Yogesh Mittal as "illegal" from August 11-31, 2017.

The high court released Mittal on bail on a personal bond of Rs one lakh with two sureties of the like amount, subject to the satisfaction of the Special Court.

Mittal, who is in the ED custody since his arrest on June 5 for the offence of money laundering, had sought regular bail.

The ED had arrested him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for his alleged role in the illegal conversion of demonetised currency notes worth Rs 51 crore in "connivance" with lawyer Rohit Tandon, a suspended Kotak Mahindra bank manager and another person who acted as the entry operator or illegal fund router. PTI PPS HMP AG DV .

