Chennai, Jan 16 (PTI) Foodgrains, Oilseeds, and Chennai, Jan 16 (PTI) Foodgrains, Oilseeds, and vegetable markets are closed today on account of 'Uzhavar Day' (Pongal Holidays). PTI MVV TRK TRK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.