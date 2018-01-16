Los Angeles, Jan 16 (PTI) "Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story," a film that chronicles the relationship between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, is in works at cable network Lifetime.

The film will start with their first date, which was set up by a mutual friend, and continue through their engagement, reported Deadline.

Production on the film is in early stages, and casting for the two main roles has yet to be decided.

The TV movie will be directed by Menhaj Huda who has earlier worked on E! series "The Royals".

There is no premiere date set yet but Lifetime aired predecessor "William & Kate: The Movie", about the romance between Prince Harry's older brother, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, 11 days before their Royal wedding. PTI SHD SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.