stakeholders New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The railways ministry is holding a mega conclave tomorrow to meet construction industry stakeholders as part of its plan to develop rail infrastructure to meet the increasing needs of the transport behemoth.

The meet, the first of its kind, will have Railway Minister Piyush Goyal directly interacting with industry leaders and enquiring about the issues they face while working with the national transporter.

"The Conclave will provide an opportunity to discuss the impediments/constraints faced in implementation of the projects and to seek suggestions to remove bottlenecks and bring about efficiencies in project execution on Railways", a statement from the ministry said.

Senior officers of Railway Board, officials of zonal railways and top executives of about 400 construction and consultancy companies will be participating in the conclave to deliberate upon the issues faced by the industry and propose possible remedies, officials said.

These meetings, which started with a consultation with railway officers last month, with the minister are aimed at expediting the ministry's ambitious infrastructure development projects.

