New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Home Minister Rajnath Singh today hit out at the Congress over its president raising domestic issues at international fora, and said that it was one of the reasons behind its "fast deteriorating political graph".

In his inaugural address at the Delhi BJP's executive committee meeting here, Singh said, "It is a sad situation and one reason behind the Congress's fast deteriorating political graph in the country." Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his USA trip last year and recent Bahrain visit had attacked the prime minister and the BJP, accusing them of doing "divisive" politics.

Today India is the fastest growing economy that is the result of ease of doing business facilitated by the Narendra Modi government.

Investors world over are today looking towards India as a investment hub, he said.

"World over people feel that the BJP is best equipped to govern the country and in Narendra Modi, people see not only the best Prime Minister but a social crusader too who is fighting to change their lives," he said.

He congratulated the security forces for the way they worked to contain cross-border terrorism and Naxalism, and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi acts as a "guiding force" behind "changed attitude" of defence forces.

Talking about the AAP government in Delhi, Singh said that Centre is ready to extend full support to it but "politics of confrontation" was an "obstacle" in it.

Singh also said that the Centre is trying its best to help Delhi in the wake of an ongoing sealing drive undertaken by the municipal corporations.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said that Singh addressed the Delhi BJP executive meeting as a "guardian" and his suggestions and guidance would be followed dutifully.

The political resolution passed by the executive committee slammed the Kejriwal government for its "failures" to fulfil its promises and for spreading "misinformation" regarding its achievements, Tiwari said.

"We will start a district level campaign across Delhi to expose the failures of the Kejriwal government," he said. PTI VIT SMN .

