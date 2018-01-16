Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) In the wake of the recent rapes and murders in Haryana, DGP B S Sandhu today held a meeting with senior police officers and directed field units to give utmost priority to cases of crime against women and children.

The meeting was attended by field officers of the rank of Commissioners of Police, IGPs of various police ranges, Superintendents of Police of various districts, among other officers via videoconferencing, an official release said here.

Expressing serious concerns over the recent cases of crimes against women, Sandhu directed all field units to put the best resources available with them to detection and prevention of such offences, it said.

"No missing report should be taken casually and prompt action should be initiated. There should be close monitoring at the level of the SP and the Range IGP," Sandhu said.

Notably, two minor Dalit girls were allegedly raped and killed in separate incidents last week, barely a month after a similar case involving a six-year-old girl shook the state.

Sending a clear message to all field officers, the DGP said safety and security of every citizen is paramount, especially of women and children, and under no circumstances any lapse or negligence on the part of any staff or official of any rank while dealing with such cases would be tolerated, the statement read.

He further urged the Range IGPs, Commissioners of Police and SPs to strengthen and personally monitor the functioning of women helpline and involve the youth and representatives of society in fighting crimes against women, it said.

He also directed all SPs/CPs to ensure security and patrolling near all women colleges and schools.

All district SPs and DCPs were instructed to personally monitor cases of crimes against women, particularly of minors, and ensure prompt action on complaints received on the helpline, the release said.

All SPs and CPs were asked to closely monitor the investigation and trial of heinous cases of crime against women till these are decided by the courts.

Sandhu asked the SPs to review women's safety and security programmes being run by them and keep the Police Headquarter informed about these programmes, the release added. PTI SUN IJT .

