Chennai, Jan 16 (PTI) Robotix Learning Solutions today said that it showcased two toys for children at the recently concluded Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas.

The company announced the global launch of two 'smart connected' toys 'TACO Playbits' and 'TACO Robobricks' for kids in the age of group three and seven in Las Vegas, a press release said.

The toys are completely "Made in India" products and orders can be made at website www.robotixedu.com, it said.

The games provide children with play opportunities for some of the most interesting challenges. Parents or educators can record their own questions in any language of their choice that provide unique challenges to children using the customisation feature.

With TACO Playbits children can make music, solve number games and can learn alphabets, the release said.

Using TACO Robobricks children can build light and sound bricks, colour sensor. Children can tap on the coding chips with the smart band to make their creations come alive, the release added. PTI VIJ APR APR .

