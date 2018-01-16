Phagwara, Jan 16 (PTI) A government school teacher died while 12 students were injured, three of them seriously, when their bus rammed into a stationary truck at Goraya, ten kms from here, on National Highway 1 this morning, police said.

Goraya SHO Parminder Singh identified the deceased as Gurcharan Singh, an Art and Craft teacher of Government Senior Secondary School, Tungan in Sangrur district.

Three critically injured students were admitted to Civil Hospital Phagwara, he said.

They included Sukhjinder Singh, Hasandeep Singh and Mandeep Singh, both aged around 16.

He said the other students, including 2-3 girls, sustained minor injuries and were provided first aid at nearby hospitals, including Bara Pind.

They sustained bruises and were discharged after first aid, said SHO.

Giving details of the accident, he said that a bus was carrying 47 students, including 28 boys and 19 girls, of Tungan school to Science City Kapurthala as part of an educational tour.

Three teachers, including two women teachers, were accompanying them, he said.

A case was registered against the truck driver for parking the truck in the area leading to the accident.PTI Cor SUN DV .

