Bokaro (Jharkhand), Jan 16 (PTI) Security forces today recovered arms and ammunition hidden by CPI(Maoists) in a jungle of Bokara district today, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, CRPF and district armed police combed the Chargi jungle in the district and recovered two country-made pistols, one rifle, 45 live cartridges of 3.3 bore, 19 empty cartridges, explosives, 318 pieces of electronic detonators, said Superintendent of Police, Karthik S.

The SP said the explosives were kept hidden by the Maoists to target security personnel. PTI COR BS RG .

