New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) A day-long seminar seeking to promote female hygiene, and remove myths and taboos related to menstruation was today held in east Delhi, officials said.

The event, titled 'Menstrual Health Protection' was hosted by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the area branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA), at the EDMC's headquarters at Patparganj.

Gynaecologists from the corporation, students and teachers of municipal schools also participated in the event.

"Issues and misconceptions related to menstruation were discussed at length during the seminar. All experts on panel shared the view that girls studying in schools must be informed about menstruation in detail and well in advance so they don't feel uncomfortable about it and maintain proper hygiene," the EDMC said in the statement.

The seminar was presided over by Chairman of Education Committee of the civic body Himanshi Pandey and President, IMA, East Delhi branch, Dr Neelam Lekhi.

Gynaecologist Dr Surbhi Pandey made a presentation about menstruation and cleanliness to municipal school students and teachers.

"Traditionally there have been many myths and taboos about menstruation which prohibits women from even talking about it openly," she said.

By not taking about menstruation and problems related to it, it might aggravate the issue, Pandey said.

The Education Committee chairman said all myths and taboos related to menstruation need to be eliminated and such seminars must be conducted in schools as well. PTI KND IJT .

