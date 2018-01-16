Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) South Eastern Railway has realised Rs 26.48 crore from passengers travelling without ticket or with improper ticket within its zone from April to December last year, an SER spokesman said here today.

Making aggressive efforts to prevent ticketless travel in its entire network, SER realised Rs 26.48 crore towards fare and penalty from 5.42 lakh cases for travelling without ticket or with improper ticket.

In comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year, the amount realised from ticketless travellers has increased by 18.6 per cent, the spokesman said.

This apart, 5.55 lakh unbooked luggage cases were also detected from April to December in fiscal 2017-2018, for which an amount of Rs 3.51 crore was collected as penalty, an increase of 10.7 per cent in comparison to the corresponding period of last financial year. PTI AMR RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.