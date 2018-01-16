New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Silver prices gained 0.19 per cent to Rs 39,645 per kg in futures trade today as participants increased bets amid firm global trend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in March moved up by Rs 75, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 39,645 per kg in a business turnover of 431 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in silver prices to a firming trend overseas as the weak dollar boosted demand for safe-havens.

Meanwhile, silver edged higher by 0.03 per cent to USD 17.34 an ounce in Singapore. PTI SUN DP ANS MKJ .

